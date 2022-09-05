Take action against sloppy road construction

As per a report published in the national media, the government of Kerala has decided to file a case against the engineers and contractors concerned if a road gets damaged within six months of its construction. The Kerala PWD issued an order in this regard on Friday. The order stated that, if the officials and contractor are arraigned as accused in the case, the investigation should be completed within six months and the report submitted to the court. The Kerala government claimed that the move has been initiated in a bid to ensure quality roads in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh should take a cue and try something similar in the state. Just look at the condition of the national highway and other important connecting roads in the Itanagar Capital Region itself. The four-lane highway constructed just one year ago is now in a dilapidated condition. Potholes have developed on multiple stretches. The highway is not safe to drive on in certain stretches. Likewise, there are so many roads that get damaged just in one monsoon season. Nobody is held responsible and everyone goes scot-free. It is high time that the contractors and the engineers concerned are held responsible for it. The Kerala government has shown courage by deciding to file a case against the engineers and contractors concerned if a road gets damaged within six months of its construction. Other states, in particular Arunachal Pradesh, should also follow the same route to improve the work culture.