Guv extends Teachers’ Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the members of the teaching community, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Describing Dr Radhakrishnan as a versatile genius and an acme of knowledge, the governor said that, “as a good tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan, the people, on the occasion, pay respect to their own teachers who have introduced them to letters and given them knowledge and wisdom.”

He said that the day should be observed by the teachers also “to develop vision, enhance knowledge and shape the personality of their students to be good citizens of India.”

“May the celebrations of this Teachers’ Day inspire us all to follow the life values of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)