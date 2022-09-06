APDA seeks fair probe into sexual assault case against doc

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Expressing shock and concern over the arrest of a doctor of the Gyati Takka General Hospital in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on the charge of alleged sexual assault, the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA) on Monday requested the Lower Subansiri SP to ensure speedy, fair and unbiased investigation into the case.

“The APDA wants a free and fair investigation of the case. Let the law take its own course, punish the culprit, if proved as per the law,” the association said in a press statement.