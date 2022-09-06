Drug peddler arrested

NAMSAI, 5 Sep: A 26-year-old drug peddler, identified as Santha Tali, of Pangeng village in Siang district, was arrested on Monday by the Namsai police.

Namsai SP DW Thongon informed in a release that the Namsai police received information about a woman drug peddler who, after buying contraband substance from Namsai area, was on her way back to Pasighat.

A police team led by DSP Chera Saban intercepted the woman, and upon searching her in the presence of independent witnesses, recovered three soap cases containing approximately 40 grams of contraband substance, one syringe, and Rs 2,750, suspected to be sales proceeds.

“The accused is a habitual drug peddler who had been arrested by the East Siang police in connection with Pasighat PS Case No 61/2022, u/s 21 (b) NDPS Act three months ago, and is currently on bail,” the SP said.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with the East Siang police, he added.

A case [u/s 21 (b) NDPS Act] has been registered and further investigation is on.