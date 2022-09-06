Rashtriya Poshan Maah launched

PASIGHAT, 5 Sep: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu launched the month-long Rashtriya Poshan Maah in the district on Monday.

Anganwadi workers, anganwadi helpers and staffers of the ICDS DD office here, along with staffers of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission and HoDs of line departments took the pledged administered by the DC to spread the message of ensuring proper nutrition at the grassroots level.

The DC stressed on “convergence activities with line departments like education, health and PHE with the WCD for success of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah in the district.”

ICDS DD Machi Gao highlighted the activities that will be carried out during the month on the themes ‘Mahila aur Swasthya’ and ‘Bachcha aur Shiksha’, with focus on proper nutrition for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

She sought cooperation from all line departments to ensure the success of the month-long activities. (DIPRO)