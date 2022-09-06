DC convenes meeting on PC-PNDT Act

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom on Monday convened a meeting with the members of the District Advisory Committee and the District Appropriate Authority, besides sonologists and gynaecologists of the ICR, the managing directors/owners of all private hospitals/clinics, and others regarding the PC-PNDT Act, 1994, under which sex selection, before or after conception, is prohibited.

The Act also regulates prenatal diagnostic techniques for the purpose of detecting genetic abnormalities, or metabolic disorders, or chromosomal abnormalities, or congenital malformations, or sex-linked disorders, and calls for “prevention of their misuse for sex determination leading to female foeticide and for matters connected therewith.”

DMO (i/c) Dr Giri Tali highlighted the various sections of the PC-PNDT Act, USG registration, use of machine, recordkeeping, etc.

He stressed on “registration and use of USG machine, and also registration of the doctors using the USG and also locum doctor.”

He further stressed on “the importance of proper recordkeeping at all the hospitals/clinics,” adding that a copy of the PC-PCDT Act should be kept in all the hospitals and clinics.

Dr Tali also stressed that “the provisions under the PC-PNDT Act have to be strictly followed, and failure to do so may invite strict action.”

All present unanimously agreed that there is a lack of awareness on the PC-PNDT Act in the hospitals.

The DC asked the DMO to “properly sensitise all to the Act,” and requested all to comply with the Act.

Among others, Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh, EAC Khoda Lasa, Heema Hospital MD Dr Byabang Rana, senior gynaecologist Dr Bengia Mala, and OWA chairperson Ratan Anya attended the meeting. (DIPRO)