Ajay given rousing reception on his return to state

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), the Kipa Welfare Society (KWS), and hundreds of well-wishers accorded a rousing reception to Kipa Ajay, the newly elected treasurer of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on his return to the state at Gumto on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons here, Ajay said that he would try his level best to ensure development of football in the state, the Northeast region and the country as a whole.

He thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is also the APFA president, his fellow executive members of the state football association, the KWS, and the people of the state “for their support and blessings,” and dedicated his win in the AIFF election to them.

Ajay meanwhile condemned the recent allegations levelled against union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“It is very unfortunate and utterly condemnable that false allegations have been levelled against Rijiju, who had worked tirelessly for the development of sports in the country during his tenure as sports minister, by some people to defame his name,” Ajay said.

The reception programme was organised jointly the APFA and the KWS.