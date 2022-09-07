Amit Shah announces Suresh Prabhu-led panel for drafting National Cooperation Policy

New Delhi, 6 Sep: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced the constitution of a national-level committee for drafting the National Cooperation Policy document to realise the vision of ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi ‘ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The national-level committee, headed by former Cabinet minister Suresh Prabhu, comprises 47 members from all parts of the country. The committee has experts of the cooperative sector; representatives of national/state/district and primary cooperative societies; secretaries (Cooperation) and registrars of cooperative societies of states/UTs; and officers from central ministries/departments,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Cooperation read.

Shah had recently announced that a national cooperation policy will soon be prepared which will have a holistic approach from Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) upwards.

The existing national policy on cooperatives was formulated in 2002 with the objectives of facilitating all round development of cooperatives and providing necessary support, encouragement and assistance to them, so as to ensure that cooperatives work as autonomous, self-reliant and democratically managed institutions accountable to their members and make a significant contribution to the national economy.

Today, India has around 8.5 lakh co-operative societies with a member base of around 29 crore, spread across the length and breadth of the country. These co-operatives are engaged in varied activities like agro-processing, dairying, fisheries, housing, weaving, credit, marketing, to name a few.

“The new National Cooperation Policy document is being formulated with a view to fulfilling the mandate given to the new Ministry of Cooperation, which inter alia, includes realising the vision of ‘Sahakar se Samriddhi’; strengthening cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots; promoting cooperative-based economic development model; creating an appropriate policy, legal and institutional framework to help cooperatives realise their potential The new policy will go a long way in strengthening the co-operative movement in the country,” the statement added. (PTI)