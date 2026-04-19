IMPHAL, 18 Apr: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday said that law and order in the state remains sensitive but under control.

Singh made the remarks after he held a meeting with the Assam Rifles IGAR (South) at the state secretariat here.

“The briefing by IGAR (South) Major General Gaurav Sharma at the secretariat today reaffirmed that the law and order situation in the state is sensitive but under control, with security forces responding to all disturbances with utmost care and restraint,” the chief minister said in a Facebook post.

He urged all citizens to remain cautious against rumours and misinformation that may incite unrest.

A series of protests and clashes with security forces were reported in five Imphal valley districts after the 7 April bomb attack in Tronglaobi in Bishnupur, in which two children were killed.

“The government is committed to ensuring justice, which will be delivered in due course, while maintaining peace and stability across the state,” he said. (PTI)