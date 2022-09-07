DC urges principals, HMs to improve academic results

KHONSA, 6 Sep: Tirap DC Taro Mize urged all principals, headmasters (HM), BEOs, BRCs and CRCCs of the district to work harder and discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication to improve the academic results of the district.

He was addressing a district-level review meeting with principals, headmasters, BEOs, BRCs and CRCCs, organised by the education department at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

The DC commended GHSS Borduria Principal Hamnya Lowang for the school’s performance in the CBSE examinations.

He also emphasised on making K-Yan functional and ensuring that teachers at the block level are trained to handle it.

He asked the participants to monitor the 48 schools to ensure regular use of K-Yan, and to inform the DDSE regarding any problem related to K-Yan.

The DC awarded certificates of appreciation to GHSS Borduria Principal Hamnya Lowang and GHSS Deomali Principal Nyampo Matey.

Earlier, DDSE Hortum Loyi presented a brief on engagement of guest teachers under the CMSSY and the MMSK, and the status of K-Yan in the district’s schools. (DIPRO)