DCM reviews status of Miao-Vijaynagar road

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday convened a meeting with RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and UD Minister and Miao MLA Kamlung Mossang to review the status of the Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district.

“We have discussed expediting the road construction on war footing,” said Mein, and informed that “the deadline to complete the construction of this strategic road has been set at October 2022, so that it’s ready to be inaugurated by November 2022.”

Mein called upon the executing agencies and the contractors to “expedite the construction of the road by putting all resources together.”

The executing agencies informed that the PMGSY road has been sanctioned in five parts. Work on Part 1 (12.50 kms), Part 2 (14.50 kms) and Part 3 (34 kms) has been completed, “and work on Part 4 (Mazgaon-Gandhigram, 80 kms) now after realignment length is 66 kms) and Part 5 (Gandhigram-Vijaynagar, 16.56 kms) is going to be completed by October this year.”

The executing agencies cited the difficult terrain, coupled with landslides at several locations, marshy land, unfavourable climatic condition, and short duration of work period as the main causes of the delay.

Among others, Finance Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Finance Secretary YW Ringu, RWD Secretary NT Glow, technical adviser KC Dhimole, PMGSY CE D Nyodu, Planning Additional Secretary RK Sharma and Planning Director Pallab Dey were present at the meeting.

Planning Commissioner Prashant Lokhande, Changlang DC Sunny Singh and Changlang RWD EE Nyamar Rike attended the meeting virtually. (DCM’s PR Cell)