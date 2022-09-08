‘Matru Vandana Saptah’ concludes

HAWAI, 7 Sep: A weeklong ‘Matru Vandana Saptah’ programme, which was observed by the women & child development department and all the ICDS projects of Hayuliang, Chaglohagam, Manchal and Hawai-Walong blocks of Anjaw district, concluded here on Wednesday.

The programme was earlier inaugurated by Hawai SDO NK Namchoom, in the presence of Anjaw DMO Dr Bimal Ratan, Hawai CHC MO Dr Taba Milka, the Hawai-Walong CO, the CDPO, anganwadi workers (AWW), anganwadi helpers, and staffers from all four blocks.

Addressing the concluding programme, CDPO Baween Apa highlighted the new initiatives taken by the government, such as Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. He also informed about the benefits of the PMMVY and urged the participants to avail its benefits.

DMO Dr Bimal Ratan spoke about the importance of prenatal and antenatal check-up of women, and about institutional delivery and its benefits and safety.

He informed that the Hawai CHC will soon have a block health unit, which will have facilities such as X-ray and ultrasound. He also spoke about the PMJAY, the CMAAY, the Dulari Kanya scheme, etc.

SDO NK Namchoom urged the AWWs and the ASHAs to “provide correct data and sensitise women to the PMMVY and other government schemes.”

She also urged women to avail the assistance of the one-stop centre in Khupa. (DIPRO)