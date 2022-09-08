Rev Tanya Riram passes away

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

BILAT, 7 Sep: Reverend Tanya Riram, who was popularly known as ‘Riram Yai’, passed away on Wednesday at his home here in East Siang district after a prolonged illness. He was 94.

Riram was born in 1928 in Sago village in West Siang district. He took baptism in October 1969 in Gogamukh, Assam, and served as a pastor from 1970 to 1985.

He was inducted as an evangelist in April 1985 at the Sille Baptist church. He also served as the president of the Adi Baptist Bane Kebang from 1983 to 1985.

Riram was ordained as a reverend in February 2010 in Bilat.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and four daughters.

In a condolence message, Adi Baptist Council executive secretary Tatem Modi said, “It is with great sadness that we have lost reverend Riram. We thank god for Rev Riram’s life and witness during the past several decades. In his passing away, we have lost a good soldier of Jesus Christ. His demise has created a huge vacuum in the religious organisation of the state.”

Local MLA Ninong Ering also offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Rev Riram’s last rites will be performed on Thursday.