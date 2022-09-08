IFCSAP welcomes govt resolution on naming airfield

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has welcomed the state assembly’s adopting the resolution to name the Hollongi greenfield airport near here as Donyi Polo Airport.

The IFCSAP thanked all the legislators and officials concerned “for extending full cooperation to the state government in adopting the proposal.”

“This would pave the way for future in developing a sense of belongingness, identification and promotion of the rich tribal ethos of Arunachal Pradesh,” it said in a release.