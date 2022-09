MECHUKHA, 7 Sep: Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi on Wednesday unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Thrimkang/Kebang hall here, in the presence of Mechukha ADC Biaro Sorum and Mechukha ZPM Maling Koje.

The bust has been donated by the ADC.

The DC suggested to the people to “always respect Gandhi and follow his teachings.”