ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: Tali Taba from Arunachal Pradesh has secured his place in the Indian squad for the 40th Golden Gloves of Vojvodina Boxing Competition, to be held in Subotica, Serbia, from 12 to 19 September.

The 19-year-old boxer will compete in the first weight category of 49 kg.

He had won a bronze medal in the School Games in 2017.

The Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association has wished Taba the best of luck for the event.