Assembly adopts Transplantation of Human Organ Act

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The state assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted the Transplantation of Human Organ Act, 1994 (Amendment Act 2011), through a government resolution.

Health Minister Alo Libang moved the government resolution in the House.

The Act was passed by Parliament, which received the assent of the president on 8 July, 1994 and 27 September, 2011, respectively.

Making a statement on the resolution, Libang informed that adoption of the Act is important to regulate removal, storage and transplantation of human organs for therapeutic purposes and for the prevention of commercial dealings in human organs.

“Adoption of this Act will be our first step towards creating suitable infrastructure for implementation, capacity building of hospital staff and doctors, advocacy for promoting deceased organ and tissue donation, conduct IEC for bringing awareness among general public and establishing national networking and registry,” Libang said.

Presently, there are more than 21 states and union territories in the country where establishment of regional and state organ and tissue transplant organisations have been initiated after adoption of the Act in their respective states.

Later, the House adopted the resolution through voice vote. (PTI)