Onam celebrated in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 8 Sep: The Spearhead Sappers (8 Engineer Regiment) of the Rayang military station celebrated Onam festival with traditional fervour with the residents of Rayang and neighbouring locations here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The troops welcomed the locals in the traditional way, wearing traditional attire. The celebration included depiction of King Mahabali and the story behind the festival, a cut-out of the famous boat race that the state of Kerala is known for, and ‘Onam Sadhya’, the traditional food with south Indian spices, giving the locals a glimpse of the heritage and tradition of the southern state.

Among others, East Siang SP Sumit Kumar Jha, 5th IRBn CO Aishwarya Sharma and Jonai (Assam) ADC Pradeep Kr Diwedi attended the festivity. (DIPRO)