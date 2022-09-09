Smart city project discussed

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Matters related to the smart city project were discussed during a meeting convened by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang at the IMC conference hall here on Wednesday.

“The smart city projects are undertaken in urban areas of the ICR which fall under the jurisdiction of the IMC, whereas the smart city projects are one of the subjects of the IMC. The components undertaken by the smart city agency are unequivocally related to the IMC,” the mayor said, addressing the corporators, the IMC additional commissioner, and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who attended the meeting.

Phassang informed that he has written to the chief minister, informing him about the smart city projects.

“Various smart city projects are underway, and after due accomplishment of the components of the smart city, the smart city body shall exit and all functionaries shall be repatriated to their parent department. In such scenario, no department or agency shall be responsible to own and implement its repair and maintenance over the years, attributing into a huge public liability,” the mayor said, and appealed to the CM to hand over the smart city subject to the IMC “to delve into the core of the actual needed smart projects in urban areas under the IMC’s jurisdiction and rule out duplicity of projects, if any, in the larger interest of the public.”