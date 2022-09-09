APA organises marathon

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The Arunachal Physiotherapy Association (APA) on Thursday organised a marathon from the Yupia trijunction to Siddhartha Hall here to mark the World Physiotherapy Day.

The marathon, which was flagged off by Sports Minister Mama Natung and Health Minister Alo Libang, sought to encourage people to stay fit and maintain good health.

The CRPF’s Senki View-based 138 Battalion Commandant HS Kales, 2-IC Sukhvir Singh, Deputy Commandant Vedpal Singh, subordinate officers, and jawans of the battalion also participated in the event.

Constable (General Duty) Rakesh Yadav secured the third position. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

The event was powered by Niba Hospital and the Arunachal Orthopaedic Society.