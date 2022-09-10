AAPSU advocates ‘consolidating closed schools into one institution’

HAPOLI, 9 Sep: All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) president Tana Dozi Tara has advocated “consolidation of all statewide closed schools into a single institution.”

Speaking during a meeting held here in Lower Subansiri district recently, Tara said that he has “already taken up the vice chancellor’s issue at the Arunachal University, Pasighat, with the state government, and it has complied with this requirement by publishing an advertisement for the position of vice chancellor.”

He also spoke on issues like Chakma-Hajong, the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute, and the drug menace in the state.