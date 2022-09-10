Ruksin to get mini-secretariat: CM

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 9 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that a mini-secretariat will be established here in East Siang district for the convenience of the local people.

Khandu made the announcement on the inaugural day of the three-day central Solung festival celebration, being organised by the Ruksin Solung Celebration Committee, here on Monday.

Addressing the people on the occasion, the CM urged the youths to “shoulder the responsibility to preserve and promote traditional culture of the indigenous communities to protect their identity.”

He lauded the Adi community for “leading from the front when it comes to preserving its culture while embracing development on all fronts.”

Stating that the indigenous affairs department is working for promotion of the traditional cultures of the ethnic tribes and tribal languages, he urged the people to speak in their mother tongue with people of their own community.

Expressing concern over “deep-rooted” drug abuse among the youths of the state, Khandu urged all sections of the society to “make concerted efforts to fight the drugs problem,” and urged the elders and youths of the area to “keep vigil and prevent entry of any kind of abusive substances into Ruksin area.”

Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated the 60 mtr RCC bridge over the Sille river on the Mirem-Mikong-Jonai road, while MP Tapir Gao inaugurated the 22 mtr RCC bridge over the Ngorlung river on the Mirem-Mikong-Ruksin road.

Meanwhile, Khandu informed that the construction of the extended Murkongselek-Pasighat broad gauge railway track will start soon. He also informed that the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi will be operational from the next month, and that he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “do the honour of inaugurating it.”

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, MLAs Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, Talem Taboh and Dasanglu Pul, and former Ruksin MLA Tatung Jamoh also attended the celebration.