AALO, 9 Sep: An ‘orientation training programme’ on the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) was organised by the District Health Society, led by DMO Dr Dubom Bagra, at a hotel here in West Siang district on Friday.

During the programme, which was attended by accredited social health activists, DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki presented the details of controlling diarrhoea in the district. (DIPRO)