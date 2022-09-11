GTGH could supplement TRIHMS in treating patients: Libang

ZIRO, 10 Sep: “The Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) could supplement the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in treating patients, owing to excellent medical team of the hospital and favourable soothing climate of Ziro that is equally important for quick recovery and wellness of ailing patients,” said Health Minister Alo Libang after inaugurating a new CT scan machine at the GTGH here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Emphasising that the machine would not only benefit the poor and needy patients of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts, the minister said that it would also be helpful to other patients and tourists visiting Ziro valley.

Calling the occasion a “historic moment,” Libang said that Arunachal Pradesh has “adequate qualified and best medical fraternity but only need to upgrade its machines and technology to give optimum service and thereby halt the practice of patients seeking medical treatment outside the state.”

Expressing satisfaction over the all-round performance of “team GTGH” after the posting of an anaesthetist, the minister assured to look into some of the urgent and necessary requirements, including posting of a radiologist, laparoscopic and dental X-ray machines, among others.

Agriculture Minister and local MLA Tage Taki said that “the journey of GTGH from manual conventional X-ray machine to state-of-the-art CT scan machine during the past six years has been challenging and tumultuous.

“With additions of automatic X-ray machine, dialysis unit, well-equipped ICU and CT scan machine, the GTGH has the potential to be a referral hospital now,” he said, adding that, “in future, patients from warm places could travel up to Ziro for treating their ailments due to excellent medical facilities of the GTGH and the favourable cold climate of Ziro that augments in healing process and wellness of the patients.”

GTGH Medical Superintendent Dr Koj Jarbo made a presentation on various issues of the hospital, and informed that “the hospital has so far offered 361 free dialysis treatment to poor and needy patients, performed 128 major surgeries during the past six months, and come up with five pay cabins on popular demand from patients.”

Besides requesting for making the CT scan machine and the four-bedded ICU functional at the earliest, Dr Jarbo requested the minister to “expedite the completion and functionalization of the new mortuary of GTGH.”

Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, DMO Dr Tage Kanno and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kime Horming also spoke.

Heads of departments and zilla parishad members were also present. (DIPRO)