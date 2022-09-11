Villagers adopt resolutions

Staff Reporter

ARZOO, 10 Sep: The residents of Arzoo village in Dibang Valley district have adopted a ’15-point sustainable and inclusive steps’ to make the village ‘vibrant in the future.’

A declaration to this effect was adopted at the initiative of CO Anmol Singh, involving gram sabha members, in a meeting held here recently. The declaration includes promotion of education among all residents, including adults, elders, women, and the differently-abled.

The declaration states that “all the residents will be given

mandatory elementary education, preferably to pass Class 10.”

“We shall work towards the elimination of child marriage, child labour, domestic violence, polygamy and other forms of exploitation,” the villagers stated in the declaration.

The declaration also states that the panchayat will raise fund on its own to make the village self-sufficient.

The villagers further resolved to promote harmony and brotherhood and strive to make the village plastic- and drug-free.

The declaration also states that the villagers will ensure “digital literacy for all residents.”