Int’l Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies observed

KHONSA, 10 Sep: The police department here in Tirap district organised an awareness programme for the staffers of the traffic police on Saturday as part of the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

During the programme, KN95 masks, pamphlets on air pollution and its effects on health, etc, were distributed among the traffic staffers.

Among others, district nodal officer for the national programme on climate change & human health, Dr P Rakshit, epidemiologist Nyamnyok Bangyang, and DSP (HQ) T Gongo attended the programme. (DIPRO)