IPS Ezengo wins dist level Subroto Mukherjee Cup soccer tourney

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 10 Sep: Intaya Public School (IPS) Ezengo won the girls’ District Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament-2022 after defeating GHSS Roing 1-0 in the final match played on Saturday at the Kera Aa Jubilee Ground here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The 10th edition of the same tournament for boys was won by GHSS Roing after beating GSS Roing 4-0.

The prizes were given away by DC Soumya Saurabh, in the presence of the Roing ADC, the principals of the GHSS’ in Roing and Dambuk, the headmaster of GSS Roing, and match officials.

Eight girls’ teams and 10 boys’ teams from various government-run and recognised private schools of the district participated in the tournament, which was organised by the DDSE office.