No sign of Mra, Dao found during aerial S&R op

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 10 Sep: No telltale signs were found along the trekking route used by missing Everester Tapi Mra and Niku Dao, during an aerial search & rescue (S&R) operation carried out on Saturday.

East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla informed The Arunachal Times that helicopters from Missamari, Assam, conducted the reconnaissance.

The helicopters reached the first base camp but could not proceed further because of thick cloud over the area.

The DC informed that a tent and ration stock were found at the first base camp. “However, no telltale signs found at Base Camp 1 and surrounding areas,” he said.

“On the way back, the helicopters followed the trekking route taken by the expedition team from the base camp to the confluence of the Kameng and the Wapriyang Bung rivers. However, there was no sign of the two mountaineers,” the DC said.

The next recce will be carried out on Sunday from Missamari.