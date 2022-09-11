Nunung Apang crowned Miss Lune-2022

PASIGHAT, 10 Sep: Nunung Apang was declared Miss Lune-2022 in the beauty contest organised at Gidii Notko here in East Siang district on Friday.

Amoni Diru was the first runner-up, and Mary Ngukir was the second runner-up.

The event was organised by the Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee-2022 and Miss Lune Committee, with Miss Lune-2019 Tokmem Mengu as the chairperson.

“The theme this year was focused on fighting against the drug menace, and to urge the youths and the people in general to refrain from abusing drugs,” Mengu said.

On Saturday, Miss Lune-2022 and the runners-up, along with Mengu, visited the drug de-addiction centre here and interacted with the inmates.

Reigning Miss Adi, Hanako Jamoh, also joined the team. (DIPRO)