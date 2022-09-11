APP launches suicide prevention cell

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP), under the leadership of the DGP, launched a suicide prevention cell here on Saturday.

Police personnel well-trained in the art of soft skills will man the APP Suicide Prevention Cell, to be operated by the SIT/APP.

“They will not only counsel patients suffering from mental illness and having suicidal tendencies, but also direct the nearest police station or police outpost to come to the aid of the patient,” the APP said in a release.

The APP has released a helpline number (9362812717) to call and to send message to via WhatsApp for any assistance.

“Mental health is a very substantial measure of the overall wellbeing of a person. Unfortunately, it is not discussed much in the public domain. The people who suffer in this regard sometimes do not know of a way to address the same, and rarely have avenues to discuss their issues. This leads them to take extreme steps like suicide, which in turn leaves a lasting impact on the people they leave behind,” the release said.