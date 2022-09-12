Universal Brotherhood Day celebrated

KHARSANG, 11 Sep: The VKV here in Changlang district celebrated the Universal Brotherhood Day with great enthusiasm on Sunday with all the teaching and non-teaching staffers, parents, well-wishers, and students.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the historical Chicago speech of Swami Vivekananda on this day.

VKV Principal MV Ravindran said that “Swami Vivekananda is highly relevant in the present scenario,” and added that the Vivekananda Kendra is “a spiritually-oriented service organisation working with twin ideals of Swami Vivekananda: man-making and nation-building.”

Miao EAC Namrata Bhatt Tiwari urged the children to follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda to become good citizens and excel in studies.

Among others, School Supporting Group member Longdam Yanchang, the GeoEnpro assistant manager and VKVAP Trust joint secretary Pratibha Kulkarni attended the function.

The day was also celebrated at the VKV in Balijan in Papum Pare district, the VKV in Itanagar, and the VKV in Kimi in West Siang district.