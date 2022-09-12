Environmental awareness prog

RONO HILLS, 11 Sep: An environmental awareness programme themed ‘Plant a tree for the future, contribute to our environment’ was organised by MA third semester students and faculty members of the English department of Rajiv Gandhi University on Saturday.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness among the school students of Doimukh regarding the importance of planting trees in creating a clean and green environment for the present and future generations, the university informed in a release.

Awareness drives were conducted at the government secondary school in the RGU campus and the government primary school in Doimukh.

The MA students performed skits, organised quiz competitions for the school students, and carried out a tree plantation drive in the schools’ campuses.

RGU’s Education Department Assistant Professor Tage Monju Burman spoke on “the current ecological challenges,” and suggested solutions to address them.

Education Department Head Prof PK Acharya and Drs Anamika Yadav and Anga Padu also spoke.