Police, Childline rescue baby from drug peddlers; one arrested

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: A police team, along with members of Childline Itanagar rescued a trafficked baby and arrested one person, identified as Anu Wangsa, from Chimpu Tinali.

On 11 September, the Itanagar police received information from a female drug addict regarding a case of child trafficking.

“As per the complaint, the biological mother had borrowed some money from one Badal Natung (47), originally from Seijosa. However, when she failed to return the money, the accused, after knowing she was pregnant, induced her to give the baby to him after birth,” the police said in a release.

“The accused, along with one Anu Wangsa used to allure her with drugs and extra money. After the delivery of the baby, they took the baby from her possession. She did not refuse due to fear. The four-month-old baby was reportedly in the duo’s custody,” the police said.

Wangsa is a known drug peddler and user who had been arrested last year on drug possession charges, and Natung is her associate, the police said.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a case [u/s 370 (3)/34, r/w Section 80/81, JJ Act] was registered at the police station here, and a special team was formed to arrest the accused and rescue the child.

The police team, along with members of Childline Itanagar rescued the child and arrested Wangsa.

The child was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and, at its direction, was handed over to the Oju Welfare Association.

The police team comprised Inspectors Rongrang, Takhe Tasso and M Mibang. The operation was supervised by Itanagar Capital Region Additional SP Thutan Jamba.

“CWC Itanagar chairperson Likha Asha and Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya, with teams from Childline and WHL, provided critical support in ensuring safety of the infant child,” the police said.