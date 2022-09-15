‘Make Ziro valley an educational hub’

ZIRO, 14 Sep: “Let us all endeavour to make Ziro valley a hub of education centre and facilitate the young minds not only from within the state but also from other parts of the country to study here and gain knowledge and wisdom to share with others,” said retired chief engineer Hage Apa during the inaugural programme of the Ziro Private School Festival at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Apa advised the participating students from 25 private schools of the valley not only to excel in academics but also to “actively participate in co-curricular activities to develop a healthy, balanced personality.”

He also announced to sponsor all the prizes for the literary and sports competitions during the festival.

PWD CE Dani Gambo echoed Apa’s opinion and said that “the favourable mild, cold climate of Ziro valley is best suited for boarding schools, and the valley has the potential to give a tough competition to established educational hubs like Mussoorie, Doon and Shillong in the long run.”

Earlier, the president of the Ziro-I unit of the Private Schools & Children Welfare Association, Taru Tabin said that there is a “need to organise such a unifying festival, involving all the private schools under one roof.”

The month-long festival will witness the students showcasing their talents and skills in literary, cultural and games & sports events. (DIPRO)