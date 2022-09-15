Governor presents citations

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Governor BD Mishra presented the Governor’s Citation to the 24th battalion of the Sikh Regiment and the 323 field regiment of the Indian Army at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday “for their conspicuous professional proficiency, élan in operational preparedness, and good work in extending valuable help and assistance to the civil administration and the local population.”

Commanding Officer Col Kamaljeet Singh, along with Subedar Major Balbir Singh and Sepoy Attar Singh received the citation for the 24 Sikh, while Commanding Officer Col Aditya Kapoor, along with officiating Subedar Major Ravi Kumar and gunner Saurabh Kumar received the citation for the 323 field regiment. (Raj Bhavan)