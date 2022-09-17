ACF stages march demanding suspension of APPSC officers

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Members of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) on Friday staged a foot march from Akashdeep to the tennis court here, demanding suspension of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) chairperson, secretary and other subordinate officers over the question paper leakage allegation.

The ACF is also demanding a transparent investigation into the matter.

A candidate who participated in the protest said, “We don’t receive an OTP. How are we supposed to generate the admit cards?”

The candidate added: “I have lost all hopes for APPSC examination, or be it the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. All the posts, from an MTS to a circle officer, are not reliable.”

The ‘chairman’ of the rally, Changha Tate, told reporters that “there is a motive to earn in crores (of rupees).”

Stating that “the arrest of the candidate and the teacher is an eyewash,” he demanded that the case be transferred to an SIT.

On 28 August, a candidate for the AE (civil) examination lodged an FIR at the Itanagar police station, informing that the question paper for the APPSC exam held on 26 and 27 August was leaked.