Man arrested on assault charge

SEPPA, 16 Sep: The police here in East Kameng district arrested a person, identified as Papu Kino, of Sangriwa village, following an FIR lodged at the police station here by one Along Niyang on 15 September, stating that Kino attempted to murder her father, Jarku Niyang, in Sangriwa village on 15 September by assaulting him with a dao.

Jarku sustained grievous injury on his head and he was taking to the district hospital here. However, the doctor referred him to Itanagar for treatment.

It is learnt that the accused and the victim had developed enmity over a monetary dispute.

An FIR (u/s 307/326 IPC) was registered at the police station and a police team, comprising Inspector Sochi Don, Constables Sankar Taniang and T Opo and Head Constable M Yangda, arrested Kino after raiding his house.

The accused was produced before the sessions court in Bomdila on Friday and is currently in police custody.

The team also recovered the dao that had been used to assault Jarku.

The victim’s condition is stated to be stable, and further investigation is underway, SP Rahul Gupta said.