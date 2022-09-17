Khandu apprises PM of developmental activities

NEW DELHI, 16 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and apprised him of all the developmental activities carried out in the state in the last eight years under Modi’s governance.

Khandu briefed the PM regarding the completion of the greenfield airport. “It is my privilege to inform completion of the dream project, the greenfield airport in Itanagar. The decks for making it operational have been cleared with the DGCA granting the licence for operation on 7 September.

“Now the airport is ready to be dedicated to the nation,” the CM said.

On behalf of the people of the state, he thanked Modi for his “guidance and support in achieving this rare feat – the first airport in Arunachal Pradesh with capabilities of landing big aircraft.”

“With the starting of this airport, Arunachal Pradesh will be connected directly with New Delhi. The long-cherished dream of the people of my state to see the state capital on the air map of India has ultimately come true,” Khandu said.

He further informed the PM that the 600 mw Kameng hydroelectric project (HEP) has been successfully commissioned. The HEP, executed by the NEEPCO with an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore, is the largest in the Northeast.

“This project would be a great boon for the power sector in the country, especially the Northeastern region, and provide power for grid stability,” the CM said, and requested the prime minister to visit Arunachal to dedicate the two projects to the nation.

Modi accepted the invitation and told Khandu that “a convenient date will be intimated by the PMO” regarding his visit to the state. (CM’s PR Cell)