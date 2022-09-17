AUSDSU office inaugurated

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 16 Sep: All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) president Dozi Tana Tara inaugurated the office of the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

Tara commended the AUSDSU, headed by its president Yade Natam and general secretary Pordam Soki, “for successful completion of the office building of the district’s student body.”

He asked all other district student unions to be “inspired by the dedicated service of Natam – who is the first ever lady president of any district students’ union – and her team.”

Among others, AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali, former Apatani Students’ Union president Habung Tada, and AAPSU executive members attended the programme.