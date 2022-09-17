PANGIN, 16 Sep: The Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the Pangin administration, conducted a legal awareness programme for about 250 students of the government higher secondary school and the government secondary school here on Friday.

Addressing the students, Judicial Magistrate First Class Tashi Wangchu said that “most of the offences against children are by members close and known to them, thus necessitating such legal awareness amongst children.”

The DLSA team sensitised the students to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012; the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015; the Information Technology Act, 2000; the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009; the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985; and legal aid clinics.

Pangin CO Niyang Pertin advised the students to be “legally aware of their rights,” and to inform their parents, teachers, local authorities, or the child helpline number 1098 about any incident of abuse or harassment. (DIPRO)