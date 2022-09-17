DCs launch IDCF in P/Pare, Kamle

RONO, 16 Sep: Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana launched the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) in the district from the government primary school here on Thursday, in the presence of DMO Dr Komling Perme, ICDS DD Aroti Tayeng, and others.

The DC called for creating intensive awareness on personal hygiene among schoolchildren to reduce diarrhoeal deaths, saying that, “Cleanliness as a habit should be started from our homes and schools,” and appealed to all mothers and teachers to “put sincere efforts to instil cleanliness habits right from childhood.”

The DMO informed that “at least two lakh diarrhoeal deaths in children are reported in the country every year. “This programme aims to reduce mortality and malnutrition due to diarrhoea by making available oral rehydration salts, zinc tablets and training in the treatment and prevention of diarrhoeal diseases,” he said.

ADC (HQ) T Bodung also spoke.

A team from the medical department demonstrated how to prepare ORS, and the correct hand-washing techniques.

PRI members, representatives from the education department, anganwadi workers and ASHAs were present at the launch programme.

In Kamle district, DC Adong Pertin on Thursday visited the upgraded health & wellness centre in Kamporijo, and launched the IDCF in the district from Deed-Rakhe village.

DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin highlighted the aims and objectives of the IDCF, and urged the PRI leaders to “motivate parents of newborns on timely routine immunisation and antenatal check-up for pregnant mothers,” and to “avail the benefits provided by the government.”

CDPO Gedam Don spoke about the Rashtriya Poshan Maah, and directed the anganwadi workers to “actively monitor malnourished children.”

Kamporijo CO Nani Mamung urged the PRI leaders, GBs and villagers to “cooperate with health workers, ASHAs and anganwadi workers to prevent diseases.”

Kamporijo ZPM Rakhe Taro urged the administration to evict encroachers from the “designated compounds” of schools.

DMO Dr Nani Rika highlighted the medical programmes conducted by the health department.

He informed that “maximum Covid vaccination refusal cases come from the Deed-Rakhe area,” and urged the PRI leaders to encourage the villagers to take the vaccine.

The DC strongly urged the villagers to get vaccinated against Covid, and directed the GBs to motivate the villagers to get vaccinated and avail the health benefits provided by the health department. (With DIPRO input)