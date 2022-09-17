RVS for 8 dists inaugurated

NAMSAI, 16 Sep: Namsai DC CR Khampa inaugurated the regional vaccine store (RVS) for eight eastern districts of Arunachal Pradesh at the district hospital here on Friday, in the presence of State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, DMO Dr Nang Soreya Namchoom, and others.

“With this, the districts of the eastern region will be benefitted in transportation of vaccines and logistics in a shorter distance and time,” said Dr Padung, while the DC gave assurance that the district administration will provide “full cooperation in healthcare delivery.”

DRCHO Dr Tope Yomcha also spoke.