India’s defence exports continue to grow

In a big boost to the effort of India to become major a defence exporter, as per the latest official figures, the export of military equipment and technology has increased significantly in recent times, touching Rs 13,000 crore during 2021-22, with the private sector accounting for 70 percent of the exports. Traditionally, India has been among the global top five arms importers. But this latest figure gives hope that India can make gain in the field of export. The latest figure is a significant milestone for a country that was, at one point, totally dependent on imports. The defence exports target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2025 may appear very ambitious, but it is not impossible to achieve.

What lends promise to coming close to achieving the goal is the increasing global interest in what India has to offer and the capability for development. The Brahmos missile is being exported to the Philippines, opening doors for sales to various other Asian countries. A deal with Malaysia on the Tejas fighter jet is also on the cards. The consistent progress in the indigenisation of weaponry is in line with the mission to become self-reliant, reduce dependence on imports, and give more weightage to the export of military equipment to friendly countries. India is seeking to boost defence exports to strengthen defence manufacturing and production. It has imposed a phased import ban on 310 different weapons and systems during the last two years, which helped boost export. These weapons and platforms will be indigenised in phases over the next five to six years. The increased partnership with the private sector has led to a substantial rise in defence exports.