Highest unemployment rate in 45 yrs: Gandhi

KOLLAM, 16 Sep: India is facing the highest unemployment rate in the last 45 years and it is the duty of the Congress party to strengthen the future of the youths and bring positivity to the minds of youngsters in the country, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

Gandhi, who has embarked on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ reached Neendakara in Kollam district on Friday, the ninth day since he began his foot march on 7 September.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said he has been meeting many youngsters during the march and is understanding their expectations from the government.

“If the country could make use of the youth power, the nation could grow very fast,” he said.

“But today the country has the highest unemployment in the last 45 years; educated youngsters are wandering in search of employment and disappointed. It is our duty and also the need of the time today to strengthen the future of our youth, bring positivity to them,” he said.

After the conclusion of the morning leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi has been engaged in discussions with cashew workers, entrepreneurs, trade unions and leaders of the RSP and the Forward Block, both allies of the Congress party.

“I am meeting with many youngsters during our Bharat Jodo trip, understanding their expectations from the government, what kind of help they want from us to make their future bright and how many more possibilities can we create for them,” he said.

Gandhi also noted that the purpose of the yatra is to “lend an ear to children, old, young, women, poor, farmers and tribals, and to resolve their problems.”

“We are also succeeding; the youth are openly talking to us, walking together. I hope we all will unite our India and make it forward,” he added.

The 3,570 kilometres long foot march started off from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7 September and will conclude in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on 10 September evening, will traverse through the state, covering 450 kms, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days, before entering Karnataka on 1 October. (PTI)