AE aspirants demand suspension of APPSC undersecretary

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Aspirants who had sat for the recently concluded Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSCP) mains examination for the posts of assistant engineers (AE) are demanding suspension of the APPSC undersecretary and an investigation into the paper leakage case.

On Sunday, addressing reporters at the press club here, the chairman of the ‘Paper Leakage Issue Committee (AE Civil APPSC 2022)’, Techi Puro said that “the committee, comprising all the aspirants – both in the prelims and the mains – is demanding cancellation of the mains examination, and if not, the undersecretary of the APPSC should be suspended.”

Requesting all candidates to remain united, he said that “the main objective should be the demand for the arrest of the culprit(s) involved.”

Puro further said: “We will not depend only on the police investigation; we shall also monitor the issue to see if there was foul play.”

Five persons have been arrested in the paper leakage case, and they are currently in police remand. Out of the five, the APPSC undersecretary, along with two other government officials who are not from the commission, was arrested on Friday sources in the police department said.

On 11 September, a coaching institute’s teacher and a candidate were arrested in connection with the case, which is still being investigated by the police.