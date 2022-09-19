Anti-drugs awareness campaign in E/Siang gains momentum

Correspondent

RUKSUN, 18 Sep: The year-long anti-drugs awareness campaign launched recently by Pasighat-based Jering Matkir Society (JMS) is gaining momentum with several local organisations joining hands with it to spread awareness among the youths about the ill effects of drug abuse.

A series of awareness meetings are being organised in association with the Women Against Social Evils (WASE), the Drug Abuse Control Committee (DACC) of Bilat, and some women SHGs of the district to sensitise the people to the challenges posed by the drugs problem.

The latest of the series was conducted at Mirem village on Sunday.

JMS president Tapur Ketan sought cooperation from all sections of the society to fight the drug menace, and appealed to the people to make “concerted effort to eradicate the drug menace from the society.”

WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang and its secretary Joya Tasung said that their NGO has been making all-out efforts to prevent drug abuse and peddling.

Stating that the police and the administration alone cannot deal with the drug problem effectively, the WASE activists appealed to the villagers and women’s groups to come forward to fight against the social evils.

Ruksin SDPO Tasi Darang and advocate Tabit Darang briefed about the NDPS Act, 1985, while Dr Kaling Jerang spoke on the adverse effects of substance abuse.

During the meeting, the resource persons explained how drug abuse and alcohol consumption is ruining the young generation, and advised the students to stay away from the vices.

Bilat Banggo GB Association president Kenkar Rina, public leader Tapun Mesar and JMS coordinator Tonong Darang also spoke.

The programme was chaired by Mirem ZPM Yaken Jerang. GBs, public leaders, schoolchildren, and teachers of the area attended it.