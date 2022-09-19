Shops selling tobacco near schools raided

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Large amounts of different tobacco products were seized by an inspection team of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration from shops within a 100-yard radius of schools in the ICR on Saturday, under Section 6 (b) of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

The section prohibits sale of any kind of tobacco products from shops within a radius of 100 yards of any educational institutions.

The inspection team comprised members of the ICR administration, the District Tobacco Control Cell, ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme, and police personnel.

“More such inspection will be carried out in the days to come,” the DMO said.

The schools have also put up ‘Tobacco-Free Educational Institution’ signage at the entrance of the schools. (DIPRO)