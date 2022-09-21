State Level Subroto Cup: Leparada, Capital Complex, Namsai win

BHALUKPONG, 20 Sep: Leparada beat Lower Subansiri 3-1 in a group level match of the boys’ U-17 State Level Subroto Cup Football Tournament played here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

In total, five matches were played on the day.

Capital Complex and Namsai also won their respective matches against East Siang and Pakke-Kessang.

Namsai, who lost their inaugural match against host West Kameng on Monday, beat Pakke-Kessang 3-0.

Capital Complex edged past East Siang 2-1 in a keenly contested match.

West Siang drew 1-1 with East Kameng, while West Kameng and Lower Siang played out a goalless draw to share points.

Today’s matches: