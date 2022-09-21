Assn submits memorandum to CM

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Micro & Small Industries Development Association (APM&SIDA) has appealed to the chief minister to “take up with the ministry concerned various issues concerning the department of industries and the banking institutions that are impeding the proper growth and development of the industrial sector in the state.”

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister on Tuesday, the APM&SIDA informed that, despite its having submitted a series of representations to the industry department through the minister concerned, and to the banking institutions through the SLBC convener “for redressal of genuine issues of the state’s unemployed youths, the said department and bank did not respond.”

The association’s demands are “proper implementation of centrally sponsored/subsidy schemes; RTI cell in all bank branches; proper checklist of documents for collateral/non-collateral loan; total approval of loan as per DPR; conducting of review meetings in the industries department; proper implementation of the PMEGP and other MSME schemes; implementation of public procurement policy; establishment of MSME facilitation council board,” etc.