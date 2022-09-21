Taki outlines roadmap for Ziro’s prosperity

ZIRO, 20 Sep: Agriculture Minister and local legislator Tage Taki on Tuesday said that tourism, horticulture, fishery, and livestock are “the potential key industries that could propel the economic growth chart of Ziro valley, leading to all-round development and prosperity of the denizens.”

Urging the locals to “take advantage of these god-gifted natural bounties,” Taki appealed to them to “focus on the three key areas, which are perfectly suited to Ziro and which have the potential to boost the economy of Ziro to great heights if harnessed properly.”

The minister was speaking at a review meeting involving the Lower Subansiri district administration, ZPMs, the Tanw Supung Dukung, the Apatani Youth Association, the Apatani Women Association of Ziro, and the organisers of the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM).

Taki said that Chief Minister Pema Khandu is likely to inaugurate the newly completed and popular tourist attraction Seeh Lake, executed by the WRD department; the PMGSY road from BRTF Road Abulya to Hari-II, up to Lempia, executed by the RWD; the Lower Ring Road from Pine Grove to Hapoli, executed by the PWD; a multipurpose shopping complex in Hapoli, and a new academic building at St Claret College, Ziro.

The security arrangements to be made for the upcoming ZFM were also reviewed during the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime informed that “the turnout of music lovers from outside the district is expected to cross the 5,000 mark,” and directed the SP to “make elaborate security arrangements and strictly enforce the TSD’s slogan, ‘Zero drug Ziro’ in letter and spirit.”

The DC further informed that “a trial landing of fixed-wing Dornier aircraft will take place at the Old Ziro ALG on 22 September, “which would be a watershed in Ziro’s aviation history and a trendsetter to other hilly district headquarters.” (DIPRO)